Laser Satellites: A New Frontier in Tackling Space Debris

Space startups from Japan and India are joining forces to tackle the pressing issue of space debris. These companies are exploring the potential use of laser-equipped satellites to alleviate orbital congestion.

The Tokyo-based company Orbital Lasers, along with Indian robotics firm InspeCity, announced their agreement on Tuesday to study this innovative approach.

The joint venture aims to explore business opportunities in space services, such as de-orbiting non-functioning satellites and extending the lifespan of active spacecraft.

