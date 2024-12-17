Left Menu

Laser Satellites: A New Frontier in Tackling Space Debris

Japanese and Indian space startups are collaborating to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites to tackle the challenge of space debris. Companies Orbital Lasers and InspeCity aim to innovate new methods for de-orbiting and extending spacecraft life, addressing the growing concern of orbital congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:29 IST
Laser Satellites: A New Frontier in Tackling Space Debris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Space startups from Japan and India are joining forces to tackle the pressing issue of space debris. These companies are exploring the potential use of laser-equipped satellites to alleviate orbital congestion.

The Tokyo-based company Orbital Lasers, along with Indian robotics firm InspeCity, announced their agreement on Tuesday to study this innovative approach.

The joint venture aims to explore business opportunities in space services, such as de-orbiting non-functioning satellites and extending the lifespan of active spacecraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024