EU Slaps Meta with €251M Fine over Data Breach

The European Union's foremost data privacy authority has imposed a substantial fine of 251 million euros on Meta, the parent company of Facebook. This decision follows two separate investigations into a personal data breach.

The investigation was initiated six years ago when Meta reported a data breach to Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC). This breach affected approximately 29 million Facebook accounts worldwide, including around 3 million based within the European Union.

Meta addressed and rectified the breach shortly after it was discovered, according to the DPC. At current exchange rates, one dollar is equivalent to 0.9527 euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)