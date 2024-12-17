Driving the Future: Synopsys and SiMa.ai's AI Chip Collaboration
Silicon Valley companies Synopsys and SiMa.ai announced a partnership to enhance AI chip development for vehicles. This collaboration involves leveraging Synopsys' software and SiMa.ai's energy-efficient AI hardware to improve automotive AI functions, such as computer vision and voice assistants, while optimizing energy use in electric vehicles.
Silicon Valley firms Synopsys and SiMa.ai unveiled a strategic collaboration on Tuesday to propel the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) chips for the automotive industry.
Synopsys, a leader in chip-design software, is teaming up with SiMa.ai, a startup known for its energy-efficient AI solutions. This partnership focuses on optimizing AI functionalities for vehicles, crucial for electric cars where battery power is a premium resource. SiMa.ai is working on systems handling AI tasks like computer vision and voice assistants, crucial for modern driver-assistance technologies.
The agreement will integrate SiMa.ai's intellectual property with Synopsys' simulation tools, offering automakers advanced solutions to improve the interaction of chip and software. CEO Krishna Rangasayee of SiMa.ai emphasized the necessity of adapting energy-intensive technologies for automotive environments. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.
