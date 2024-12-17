Left Menu

Driving the Future: Synopsys and SiMa.ai's AI Chip Collaboration

Silicon Valley companies Synopsys and SiMa.ai announced a partnership to enhance AI chip development for vehicles. This collaboration involves leveraging Synopsys' software and SiMa.ai's energy-efficient AI hardware to improve automotive AI functions, such as computer vision and voice assistants, while optimizing energy use in electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:32 IST
Driving the Future: Synopsys and SiMa.ai's AI Chip Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Silicon Valley firms Synopsys and SiMa.ai unveiled a strategic collaboration on Tuesday to propel the development of innovative artificial intelligence (AI) chips for the automotive industry.

Synopsys, a leader in chip-design software, is teaming up with SiMa.ai, a startup known for its energy-efficient AI solutions. This partnership focuses on optimizing AI functionalities for vehicles, crucial for electric cars where battery power is a premium resource. SiMa.ai is working on systems handling AI tasks like computer vision and voice assistants, crucial for modern driver-assistance technologies.

The agreement will integrate SiMa.ai's intellectual property with Synopsys' simulation tools, offering automakers advanced solutions to improve the interaction of chip and software. CEO Krishna Rangasayee of SiMa.ai emphasized the necessity of adapting energy-intensive technologies for automotive environments. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024