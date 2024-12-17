Left Menu

Wardwizard Innovations & Mufin Green Finance Join Forces to Boost Electric Vehicle Adoption

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility and Mufin Green Finance have entered into a strategic partnership to provide customized financing solutions for electric three-wheelers and rickshaws. This collaboration aims to strengthen the EV ecosystem by making ownership accessible and affordable, while Mufin will manage the financing and credit evaluations.

Updated: 17-12-2024 20:15 IST
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Gujarat, has announced a significant partnership with Mufin Green Finance. The collaboration is set to offer tailored financing solutions specifically aimed at electric cargo three-wheelers and electric passenger rickshaws.

The agreement, signed by WIML's director for sales and strategy, Akhtar Khatri, and Mufin Green Finance's Chief Business Officer, Dhiraj Agrawal, marks a pivotal moment in advancing the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Mufin, a non-banking financial company specializing in three-wheeler electric vehicle loans, will handle credit assessments, finance terms, and carbon credit benefits.

In addition to managing financials, Mufin will offer support for fleet operations of Joy e-bike electric two-wheelers and Joy e-rik electric three-wheelers. This initiative is anticipated to increase EV penetration, making electric vehicle ownership more feasible for consumers and fleet operators across the commercial and logistics sectors.

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

