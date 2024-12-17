Left Menu

Harnessing Technology: India's Path to a Sustainable Future

Jeet Adani highlights India's need to lead in the global tech race, advocating responsible use of technology to address challenges and drive growth. Speaking at IIT Bombay's Techfest 2024, he emphasized building capabilities to help India become a USD 26-trillion economy by 2047, while curbing technological misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:30 IST
technology
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where technological advancements rapidly reshape our world, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., stresses the importance of India remaining a technological frontrunner. Speaking at IIT Bombay's Techfest 2024, Adani advocated for the responsible use of technology to address both present challenges and future prospects.

Adani, the youngest son of infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani, urged the next generation to lead India into a new technological era, aiming for the nation to achieve a USD 26-trillion economy by 2047. Noting technology's dual nature, he warned against its misuse in activities such as cyber crimes and emphasized its potential for societal advancement.

Adani lauded India's strides with initiatives like UPI and Digital India, linking them to economic growth and problem-solving in sectors like healthcare and education. He highlighted significant advancements at Adani Group firms, from safety innovations in ports to transformative clean energy projects across Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

