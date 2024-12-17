Germany: The Sick Man of Europe's Bond Yield Struggle

On Tuesday, German government bond yields saw a decrease after domestic business morale fell more than expected in December. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, dropped by 3 basis points to 2.22%.

The Ifo Institute reported that Germany's business climate index declined to 84.7 in December from a slightly revised 85.6 in November. Analysts had anticipated a reading of 85.6, marking the second consecutive year of stagnation for Germany, according to ING analysts.

Meanwhile, the euro zone bond yields remained largely unchanged as attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming meeting, where a 25-basis-point cut is anticipated. In Italy, the 10-year yield decreased by 2 basis points, ending a three-day rise.

