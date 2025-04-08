Euro Zone Bond Yields Edge Higher Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Euro zone government bond yields increased on Tuesday, stabilizing after a day of significant volatility. Traders are currently focused on U.S. trade policies, amid refreshed hopes that negotiations could preempt escalating tariff disputes with Washington.

On Monday, the European Commission proposed retaliatory tariffs pegged at 25% on certain U.S. imports in response to U.S. metal tariffs, diverging from broader levies. This is part of a larger effort to prioritize negotiation with the U.S., especially as President Donald Trump's proposed 20% tariff on EU goods looms.

The German 10-year bond yield, a key euro zone benchmark, rose 8 basis points to 2.643% on Tuesday. Despite a temporary fall amidst safe-haven flows, German bonds underperformed compared to peers. Furthermore, European Central Bank policy and potential global trade impacts are under scrutiny as market participants assess future rate adjustments.

