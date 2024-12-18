Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Target Chinese Investments in New Security Bill

U.S. Congress will soon vote on a bill limiting investments in Chinese technology sectors like AI and semiconductors for national security. Measures include studying risks of Chinese consumer tech, listing foreign-owned telecom firms, and potentially banning DJI drones and Chinese automakers from U.S. markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:48 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Target Chinese Investments in New Security Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lawmakers are poised to vote on new legislation that would restrict U.S. investments in China, as part of a comprehensive government funding bill. These measures target key sectors such as artificial intelligence and telecommunications, with a focus on protecting national security.

The legislation seeks to broaden existing restrictions, addressing issues such as Chinese-made consumer electronics and real estate purchases near sensitive sites. Senator Bob Casey emphasizes the need to act boldly against China's economic strategies, framing the initiative as a move to secure the future.

The bill further demands transparency from the FCC regarding foreign-owned tech firms and is expected to impact Chinese technology giants, while adding provisions for semiconductors, hypersonic systems, and military-grade AI technologies. This aligns with efforts to curb foreign influence over critical U.S. infrastructure and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024