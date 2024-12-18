U.S. Lawmakers Target Chinese Investments in New Security Bill
U.S. Congress will soon vote on a bill limiting investments in Chinese technology sectors like AI and semiconductors for national security. Measures include studying risks of Chinese consumer tech, listing foreign-owned telecom firms, and potentially banning DJI drones and Chinese automakers from U.S. markets.
Lawmakers are poised to vote on new legislation that would restrict U.S. investments in China, as part of a comprehensive government funding bill. These measures target key sectors such as artificial intelligence and telecommunications, with a focus on protecting national security.
The legislation seeks to broaden existing restrictions, addressing issues such as Chinese-made consumer electronics and real estate purchases near sensitive sites. Senator Bob Casey emphasizes the need to act boldly against China's economic strategies, framing the initiative as a move to secure the future.
The bill further demands transparency from the FCC regarding foreign-owned tech firms and is expected to impact Chinese technology giants, while adding provisions for semiconductors, hypersonic systems, and military-grade AI technologies. This aligns with efforts to curb foreign influence over critical U.S. infrastructure and capabilities.
