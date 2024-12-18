U.S. Lawmakers Target Chinese Investments in New Security Bill

Lawmakers are poised to vote on new legislation that would restrict U.S. investments in China, as part of a comprehensive government funding bill. These measures target key sectors such as artificial intelligence and telecommunications, with a focus on protecting national security.

The legislation seeks to broaden existing restrictions, addressing issues such as Chinese-made consumer electronics and real estate purchases near sensitive sites. Senator Bob Casey emphasizes the need to act boldly against China's economic strategies, framing the initiative as a move to secure the future.

The bill further demands transparency from the FCC regarding foreign-owned tech firms and is expected to impact Chinese technology giants, while adding provisions for semiconductors, hypersonic systems, and military-grade AI technologies. This aligns with efforts to curb foreign influence over critical U.S. infrastructure and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)