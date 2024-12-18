Airtel's Connectivity Leap in North Kashmir
Bharti Airtel has launched mobile services in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The telecom company, in partnership with the Indian Army, deployed mobile towers to bring connectivity to villages under the Vibrant Village Programme, benefiting locals and soldiers along the Line of Control.
Bharti Airtel has marked a milestone as the first private telecom operator to introduce mobile services in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore within Jammu and Kashmir. This development was officially announced by the company on Wednesday.
To achieve this, Airtel has set up 15 mobile towers across these districts, a move aimed at providing essential communication for the local populace and soldiers guarding the Line of Control. Notably, Airtel is the sole private telecom player offering such services in these regions.
Under the Vibrant Village Programme, villages such as Kachhal, Balbir, and Razdan Pass are now linked to the national network, courtesy of Airtel's collaboration with the Indian Army. The initiative underscores the company's commitment to enhancing connectivity in remote areas, including India's northernmost military outpost.
