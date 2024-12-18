Left Menu

Luxury Brands Embrace Cryptocurrency Payments for New Wealth

High-end fashion and retail industries are increasingly adopting cryptocurrency payments to attract affluent crypto investors. Printemps, in partnership with Binance and Lyzi, leads the initiative in Europe, with plans for expansion. Despite regulatory risks, luxury labels view crypto as a means to renew their brand image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:42 IST
Luxury brands are venturing into the cryptocurrency world to tap into new sources of wealth and strengthen ties with crypto investors. In Europe, Printemps is pioneering this trend, becoming the first department store to accept cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum in France through partnerships with Binance and Lyzi.

This move has sparked interest among other luxury retailers, with several brands contemplating entering the crypto payment arena. Luxury lighter and pen maker S.T. Dupont plans to introduce crypto payments in two Paris stores by holiday season, while Virgin Voyages has already begun offering a bitcoin payment option for its high-ticket cruise packages.

The crypto payment initiative, although largely symbolic due to conversion practices to stable currencies like euros or dollars, is seen as a way for luxury brands to rebrand as innovative and appeal to a younger, tech-savvy clientele. Regulatory developments and blockchain advances could further stabilize the use of cryptocurrencies in financial transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

