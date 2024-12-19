Thames Water: Navigating Economic Rapids

Thames Water, the troubled UK utility, will see customer bills rise by around 33% over the next five years, as sanctioned by the water regulator Ofwat. This increase is substantially smaller than the 53% rise originally sought by the company, according to sources cited by the Guardian.

The decision comes at a time when Thames Water, which serves 16 million customers, has become emblematic of the issues plaguing Britain's water industry. Accusations have surfaced regarding investors prioritizing dividends over essential infrastructure and environmental care.

Ofwat's ruling holds significant weight as Thames Water aims to attract a new equity injection of 3.25 billion pounds. This effort is part of a broader rescue plan, which also hinges on judicial approval of a separate 3 billion-pound debt aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)