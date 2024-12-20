Trump's Strategic Stock Transfer in Media & Tech Sparks Market Reaction
In a significant financial maneuver, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group experienced a 6% decline following news that the company's majority shareholder, Donald Trump, had moved his vast shareholding into a revocable trust.
The transition was notable as Trump, who had previously stated no intentions of selling his stock holdings, transferred approximately 114.75 million shares. This transfer comprises 53% of the company's total outstanding stock, as per the latest securities filings.
Valued at over $4 billion based on the last closing share price of $35.41, Trump's decision may have broader implications for the social media enterprise, notably its Truth Social platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
