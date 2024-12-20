Left Menu

Derek Sprague Appointed as CEO of PGA of America

Derek Sprague, former president of the PGA of America, has been named as the organization's CEO. He takes over from Seth Waugh, who stepped down in June after six years. Sprague has held key positions at TPC Sawgrass and Liberty National Golf Club and co-chaired a significant Ryder Cup Task Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:27 IST
The PGA of America announced on Friday that Derek Sprague, a former president of the organization, has been appointed as its CEO. Sprague succeeds Seth Waugh, who stepped down in June after serving six years as CEO.

Sprague brings a wealth of experience to the role, having managed the iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, since 2018, home to The Players Championship. Earlier, he was the managing director of Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, where he led the club during the 2017 Presidents Cup.

During his tenure as PGA of America president from 2014-2016, Sprague was instrumental in co-chairing a Ryder Cup Task Force, crafting a strategic blueprint aimed at enhancing the U.S. team's performance in the prestigious biennial competition against Europe.

