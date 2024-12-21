Strategic Convergence: DefSat 2025 Explores Defense-Driven Space Technologies

Strategists and business leaders from defense and space sectors are gearing up for a pivotal conference next month. The third DefSat Conference and Expo, scheduled to be hosted at the Manekshaw Centre from January 8-10, aims to explore the intersection of defense modernization and India's growing space ambitions.

The event, focusing on 'Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations,' will delve into the role of revolutionary space tech in warfare across diverse domains, including land, maritime, aerospace, and cyberspace. Highlighting next-generation military technologies, the conference will feature discussions on quantum key distribution, non-kinetic space warfare, and AI/ML-powered solutions, aiming to keep India at the forefront of future-ready defense.

Supported by governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Defence and Defence Research and Development Organisation, the conference will unite defense experts, industry leaders, and international specialists to simulate real-world space security challenges, enhancing India's preparedness in the evolving space domain. A dedicated session will focus on leveraging space technologies for comprehensive homeland security.

(With inputs from agencies.)