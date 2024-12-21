Left Menu

Strategic Convergence: DefSat 2025 Explores Defense-Driven Space Technologies

The upcoming DefSat Conference and Expo will gather defense and space industry leaders to explore modernizing defense strategies with space technologies. The event, themed 'Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations,' will include discussions on quantum distribution, AI/ML solutions, and real-world security simulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:42 IST
Strategic Convergence: DefSat 2025 Explores Defense-Driven Space Technologies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Strategists and business leaders from defense and space sectors are gearing up for a pivotal conference next month. The third DefSat Conference and Expo, scheduled to be hosted at the Manekshaw Centre from January 8-10, aims to explore the intersection of defense modernization and India's growing space ambitions.

The event, focusing on 'Integrated Space Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations,' will delve into the role of revolutionary space tech in warfare across diverse domains, including land, maritime, aerospace, and cyberspace. Highlighting next-generation military technologies, the conference will feature discussions on quantum key distribution, non-kinetic space warfare, and AI/ML-powered solutions, aiming to keep India at the forefront of future-ready defense.

Supported by governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Defence and Defence Research and Development Organisation, the conference will unite defense experts, industry leaders, and international specialists to simulate real-world space security challenges, enhancing India's preparedness in the evolving space domain. A dedicated session will focus on leveraging space technologies for comprehensive homeland security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024