China's Astronauts Set Spacewalk World Record

In a groundbreaking achievement, two Chinese astronauts have set a new world record for the longest spacewalk. Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong spent over nine hours outside the Tiangong space station.

Their feat surpasses the previous record held by NASA astronauts James Voss and Susan Helms since 2001.

This milestone marks significant progress in China's ambitious space program, showcasing its expanding capabilities in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)