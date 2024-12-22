Left Menu

China's Astronauts Set Spacewalk World Record

Two Chinese astronauts, Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, have completed a record-breaking spacewalk of over nine hours outside the Tiangong space station, surpassing the previous record held by NASA astronauts. This achievement highlights China's rapid advancements in its space program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:26 IST
China's Astronauts Set Spacewalk World Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking achievement, two Chinese astronauts have set a new world record for the longest spacewalk. Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong spent over nine hours outside the Tiangong space station.

Their feat surpasses the previous record held by NASA astronauts James Voss and Susan Helms since 2001.

This milestone marks significant progress in China's ambitious space program, showcasing its expanding capabilities in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024