China's Astronauts Set Spacewalk World Record
Two Chinese astronauts, Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, have completed a record-breaking spacewalk of over nine hours outside the Tiangong space station, surpassing the previous record held by NASA astronauts. This achievement highlights China's rapid advancements in its space program.
Their feat surpasses the previous record held by NASA astronauts James Voss and Susan Helms since 2001.
This milestone marks significant progress in China's ambitious space program, showcasing its expanding capabilities in space exploration.
