Left Menu

DAZN Expands Into Australia: A Transformative $2 Billion Deal with News Corp

News Corp has decided to sell its Australian cable TV unit Foxtel to DAZN, a British-owned sports network, for A$3.4 billion. DAZN aims to enhance its global presence by entering the Australian market, a key strategic move that aligns with its vision to become the ultimate sports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:26 IST
DAZN Expands Into Australia: A Transformative $2 Billion Deal with News Corp

News Corp is set to divest its Australian cable TV unit, Foxtel, to British-owned sports giant DAZN for A$3.4 billion, steering away from the challenges posed by the streaming industry. As a result, News Corp will receive a board seat and maintain a 6% stake in the global streaming platform.

DAZN, which partners with major European football leagues like Serie A and LaLiga, is eager to conquer the Australian market, capitalizing on the nation's passion for sports. Foxtel has long been a financial burden on News Corp, struggling against cost-effective streaming alternatives such as Netflix.

With broadcasting rights inflation impacting earnings, Foxtel has often shared rights with free TV broadcasters. This shift to DAZN could redefine pricing dynamics, especially with potential competitive rates. The deal, pending regulatory approval, signifies News Corp's sharpened focus on its core strengths like digital real estate and publishing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024