GW Instek: 50 Years of Measuring Excellence

GW Instek, a leading name in measuring and testing instruments, is set to celebrate five decades of innovation by 2025. Founded in 1975, the company stands renowned for its commitment to 'Integrity, Quality, and Innovation.'

In 2024, GW Instek expanded its lineup with cutting-edge products like high-power power supplies and modular data acquisition systems, showcasing its dedication to emerging markets. These advanced products aim to enhance cost-efficiency for customers across the globe.

Among its notable developments, GW Instek's ASR-6000 power supply and the DAQ-9600 acquisition system highlight its technological prowess. As the company prepares to mark 50 years, its roadmap promises continued influence and breakthroughs in the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)