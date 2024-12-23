Empowering SMEs: PriView Revolutionizes Data Privacy Compliance in India

In a significant move to bolster data privacy compliance in India, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has partnered with Privy by IDfy to launch PriView, a tool designed to aid small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The user-friendly, no-cost tool generates customized privacy notices, resolving an ongoing challenge for businesses struggling to meet the legal complexities of India-specific data regulations.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 has heightened the necessity for robust privacy governance, making tools like PriView essential for compliance and customer trust. PriView is crafted to produce privacy notices tailored to specific needs, addressing granular consent requirements and simplifying the journey towards digital data protection. This innovation underscores DSCI and Privy's commitment to advancing India's data privacy landscape.

Leaders of DSCI and IDfy celebrate this launch as a milestone in India's privacy evolution, emphasizing the tool's role in empowering non-digital native companies to achieve data protection compliance. Beyond mere compliance, PriView equips businesses to build enduring trust with consumers, steering them confidently into the future of digital privacy.

