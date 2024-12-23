Ranjita Ghosh Named New Global CMO of Wipro

Wipro, the information technology powerhouse, announced on Monday the appointment of Ranjita Ghosh as its new Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective February 1, 2024.

Ghosh steps into the role vacated by Laura Langdon, who is pursuing opportunities beyond Wipro, according to an official statement from the company.

Previously serving as the CMO for Wipro's Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) unit, Ghosh brings nearly 20 years of experience to her new role, where she will spearhead global marketing efforts under the guidance of Hari Shetty, Chief Strategist & Technology Officer.

Her illustrious career features significant achievements in sales, business development, growth marketing, and diverse global market management, especially across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

On the financial front, Wipro shares witnessed a rise, closing at Rs 307.90 on the BSE, marking a 0.90% increase from the previous session.

(With inputs from agencies.)