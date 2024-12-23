Unveiling the Dark Side of OnlyFans: Underage Exploitation Concerns Rise

An investigation into OnlyFans has revealed potential underage exploitation, prompting scrutiny over the platform's content moderation practices. An investigator reported 26 accounts, which were quickly removed, but the concerns remain.

The rapid account removal suggests a problem within OnlyFans' vetting process, despite assertions of strict age checks. The reported content appeared to showcase underage girls, disturbing experts in the field.

OnlyFans maintains a zero-tolerance policy against child exploitation but faces challenges due to the platform's subscription model, which can obscure content scrutiny. The incident underscores the ongoing difficulties in policing adult content sites for illegal material.

