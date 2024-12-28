Left Menu

China Slashes Import Tariffs to Boost Green Development

China plans to reduce import tariffs on ethane and recycled copper and aluminum starting next year. The move aims to boost imports of high-quality products and enhance domestic demand as part of its green development initiative. Tariffs on commodities like molasses will, however, increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:02 IST
China Slashes Import Tariffs to Boost Green Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's government announced a significant reduction in import tariffs on ethane and specific recycled materials, taking effect from next year. The reduction is part of an initiative to advance green and low-carbon development.

The Ministry of Finance detailed the adjustments to import tariff categories, set for implementation on January 1. The changes, impacting 935 items, are aimed at promoting increased imports of high-quality products and expanding domestic demand.

While tariffs on some commodities like molasses are set to increase, reductions will apply to items including cyclic olefin polymers and materials used in CAR-T tumour therapy. Additionally, the China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement will also come into effect on January 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024