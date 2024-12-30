Sobot: Redefining Excellence in Customer Service

Sobot hosted its annual customer conference in Singapore this December, drawing customers from diverse industries to exchange insights and success stories.

At the event, Co-founder and CEO Yi Xu presented Sobot's 2025 service standards, pledging to exceed 'good' service and establish a new benchmark for 'excellent' service within the SaaS sector.

Yi Xu emphasized the transformative power of AI in enhancing customer experience while maintaining that impeccable service remains a crucial competitive edge for businesses.

Sobot's commitment to superior service is driven by the belief that exceptional service fosters customer loyalty, repeat business, and valuable word-of-mouth recommendations.

Data from Gartner confirms 82% of customers are more likely to repurchase when they experience real value, with 77% willing to recommend a company after a positive encounter, providing essential brand advocacy for SaaS firms.

Sobot actively involves customer feedback through its annual conference and other channels, reinforcing its dedication to ongoing service refinement.

In a standout example shared at the conference, a luxury travel retailer praised Sobot for swiftly implementing a system function upgrade, outperforming the previous provider's response time significantly.

CEO Xu reaffirmed Sobot's 'customer-first' philosophy and commitment to continuously evolving service standards.

The new service standards include three pillars: product support with an integrated AI-powered platform, personalized human support, and comprehensive operational support through every partnership stage.

Sobot's solid customer satisfaction and net promoter scores reflect the company's successful service strategies, yet Xu remains focused on achieving new heights of service excellence.

Under Xu's leadership, Sobot continues to redefine industry standards, guided by direct customer feedback and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

