Left Menu

Political Vendetta: Congress Leaders Accuse ED Chargesheet as Diversion Tactic

The Congress party claimed that the ED's chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is a political vendetta aimed at diverting attention from the economic crisis. They alleged that the case is a disguised form of political harassment orchestrated by the ruling party leaders, asserting their determination to continue raising public issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:12 IST
Political Vendetta: Congress Leaders Accuse ED Chargesheet as Diversion Tactic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has sharply criticized the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging it serves as a diversion from pressing national economic issues. The party claims this action is political vendetta in a legal guise.

At a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, supported by senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, accused two individuals in the government of masterminding this campaign. They described it as harassment targeting the top Congress leadership, amidst a backdrop of larger national concerns such as foreign policy and economic distress.

Ramesh and Singhvi denounced the charges as a 'fake narrative' of crime surrounding money laundering, calling the situation 'political thuggery'. Their statements follow the ED's allegations of Rs 988 crore laundering against the Gandhis, which have ignited protests among Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025