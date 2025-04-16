Political Vendetta: Congress Leaders Accuse ED Chargesheet as Diversion Tactic

The Congress party has sharply criticized the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging it serves as a diversion from pressing national economic issues. The party claims this action is political vendetta in a legal guise.

At a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, supported by senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, accused two individuals in the government of masterminding this campaign. They described it as harassment targeting the top Congress leadership, amidst a backdrop of larger national concerns such as foreign policy and economic distress.

Ramesh and Singhvi denounced the charges as a 'fake narrative' of crime surrounding money laundering, calling the situation 'political thuggery'. Their statements follow the ED's allegations of Rs 988 crore laundering against the Gandhis, which have ignited protests among Congress workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)