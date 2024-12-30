Tech Renaissance: Quantum Computing and AI Ignite Job Boom

Quantum computing and generative AI are poised to revolutionize the job market, creating over one million opportunities by 2030, as per the latest report by Quess IT Staffing. The report stresses the transformative impact of skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and blockchain.

The adoption of these emerging technologies is set to contribute more than USD 150 billion to India's economy by the same year, propelling the nation to the forefront of global technology leadership. Bengaluru stands out as a major hub for tech employment.

As industries evolve, the integration of AI/ML enhances efficiency across sectors like healthcare and finance, while cities like Hyderabad and Pune follow Bengaluru in tech demand. This growth promises a transformative shift in India's IT workforce, supported by innovative technologies.

