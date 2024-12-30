Left Menu

Kyivstar Partners with Starlink for Groundbreaking Direct-to-Cell Service

Ukraine's top mobile operator Kyivstar has partnered with Starlink to deploy direct-to-cell satellite connectivity in Ukraine. The service is expected to start with messaging in late 2025, with voice and data services to follow. Ukraine will be a pioneer in this technology, especially in a conflict zone.

Updated: 30-12-2024 15:34 IST
Ukraine's leading mobile operator, Kyivstar, has announced a significant partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink. Together, they plan to introduce direct-to-cell satellite connectivity, as confirmed by Kyivstar's parent company, VEON, on Monday.

This innovative service will allow devices to link directly to satellites, mirroring the functionality of cellphone towers by transmitting phone signals from space directly to smartphones. Kyivstar anticipates rolling out messaging services by the fourth quarter of 2025, with plans to extend into voice and data services at a later date. Financial specifics of the collaboration were not revealed.

Starlink, owned by SpaceX, has been crucial in maintaining internet connectivity for war-affected Ukraine and its military. The satellite broadband provider has already initiated similar partnerships for direct-to-cell capabilities across the U.S. and countries such as Japan and New Zealand. Ukraine will soon become one of the first regions, and notably the first conflict zone, to benefit from this cutting-edge technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

