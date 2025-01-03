Integrity Tech and the Cyber Cold War: Espionage Accusations Unveiled

The United States has sanctioned China's Integrity Technology Group, a major government contractor, accusing it of being involved in cyberespionage activities through the infamous hacking group known as 'Flax Typhoon.'

The State Department revealed that Integrity Tech had direct connections with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, using its resources to target critical infrastructure in the U.S. and foreign nations. This comes amid broader accusations against Chinese entities for cyber threats.

A joint advisory issued by U.S. and allied cyber officials claimed that over 250,000 devices globally have been compromised by Integrity Tech. Chinese authorities have dismissed these allegations as baseless, yet concerns remain high over China's cyber activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)