MedTekon 2025: Pioneering India's MedTech Future

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) is set to host MedTekon 2025, a pivotal conference on January 30 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event will feature panel discussions, prominent guest speakers, and an exhibition showcasing MedTech innovations, aiming to nurture India's MedTech ecosystem through investment, policy reforms, and strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:21 IST
The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) is poised to host its flagship conference, MedTekon 2025, on January 30 at the prestigious Taj Palace in New Delhi.

Expected to draw leading figures from the MedTech industry, the event promises engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, and an exhibition of cutting-edge MedTech innovations. Distinguished attendees will include health ministers from Bhutan and Myanmar, as well as diplomats from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. Representing India, Dr. V. K. Paul from Niti Aayog will be present as a Guest of Honour.

With an agenda to catalyze investments, simplify regulations, and enhance patient access to medical tech, MedTekon 2025 aims to position India at the forefront of global MedTech advancement.

