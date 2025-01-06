Pentagon Targets Chinese Tech Giants over Military Ties
The U.S. Defense Department has added Chinese tech firms, such as Tencent and CATL, to a list linking them to China's military. The move reflects ongoing U.S.-China tensions and serves as a warning for U.S. businesses. Some companies contest their inclusion, claiming no military connections.
The United States Defense Department has announced the inclusion of several Chinese technology companies, including leading gaming and social media entity Tencent Holdings and battery manufacturer CATL, on a list alleging connections with China's military.
This revelation, made through an annually updated list known as the "Section 1260H list," now features 134 companies, indicating ongoing strains between the two largest economies globally.
The addition of these firms is perceived as a move by Washington to caution U.S. businesses against potential security risks associated with these entities.
