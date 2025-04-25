Trade Truce: China Considers Tariff Exemptions Amid U.S.-China Tensions

China has announced plans to potentially exempt certain U.S. imports from the 125% retaliatory tariffs, signaling a readiness to ease the U.S.-China trade war tensions. This development comes as businesses report being asked to identify essential goods for which tariff relief is necessary.

With U.S.-China trade talks underway, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, though specifics remain undisclosed. Both nations appear committed to finding a resolution but show hesitance in making the first move towards a comprehensive agreement.

Amidst these developments, countries closely following the trade standoff remain cautiously optimistic. Beijing's strategic tariff relief could provide economic relief and support for industries heavily reliant on U.S. components, hinting at a possible way forward in the ongoing trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)