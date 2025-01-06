Left Menu

SISA: Major Player in Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024

SISA, a Bengaluru-based cybersecurity company, is recognized as a 'Major Player' in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024 list. With over 18 years of expertise, SISA offers AI-powered security solutions to help businesses combat complex threats and focus on growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:38 IST
A Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm, SISA, has made its mark on the Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024 list. Recognized as a 'Major Player', the honor was announced in the 'IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024 Vendor Assessment', as per a statement from SISA.

The IDC MarketScape assessment provides insights into the competitive stance of technology and service suppliers. SISA's inclusion highlights its significant role in the region's cybersecurity sector.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, the Founder & CEO of SISA, commented on the growing need for robust security solutions amidst expanding attack surfaces and AI-driven threats. SISA's AI-powered MXDR solution exemplifies its commitment to aiding organizations in staying ahead of security challenges.

