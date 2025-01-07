Vehant Technologies Secures $9M for R&D Boost

AI security provider Vehant Technologies has successfully raised $9 million in funding via non-convertible debentures from the True North Private Credit fund, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday.

With plans to allocate 75% of the funds toward enhancing research and development, Vehant Technologies aims to elevate its current offerings while pioneering new solutions in aviation security, smart city infrastructure, and enterprise analytics.

The remainder will be directed towards expanding exports, primarily targeting markets in the Middle East and Europe. The company anticipates that these strategic investments, expected to grow revenues to Rs 350 crore by FY26, will lay the groundwork for an IPO within 12 to 18 months.

