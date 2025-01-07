Nvidia Unveils AI Innovations at CES 2025

Nvidia, the tech giant and world's second-most valuable company, showcased its latest advancements at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, unveiling AI-infused products, gaming chips, and a new desktop computer. CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the expansion of Nvidia's data center AI technology into consumer markets.

One major highlight was the introduction of Cosmos foundation models, designed to generate cost-efficient, photo-realistic video for training robots and self-driving cars, mirroring the function of large language models in artificial intelligence applications.

Nvidia also presented its RTX 50 series gaming chips, promising movie-like graphics in video games. Partnering with Toyota, the company announced the deployment of its Orin chips and automotive operating system for enhanced driver assistance in upcoming vehicle models.

(With inputs from agencies.)