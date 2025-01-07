Left Menu

Nvidia Unveils AI Innovations at CES 2025

Nvidia introduced groundbreaking AI products, new gaming chips, and its first desktop computer at CES 2025. Highlighting data center AI applications for consumer use, the company's innovations aim to transform robotics and gaming. Nvidia also partnered with Toyota for advanced driver assistance systems using its technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:26 IST
Nvidia Unveils AI Innovations at CES 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia, the tech giant and world's second-most valuable company, showcased its latest advancements at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, unveiling AI-infused products, gaming chips, and a new desktop computer. CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the expansion of Nvidia's data center AI technology into consumer markets.

One major highlight was the introduction of Cosmos foundation models, designed to generate cost-efficient, photo-realistic video for training robots and self-driving cars, mirroring the function of large language models in artificial intelligence applications.

Nvidia also presented its RTX 50 series gaming chips, promising movie-like graphics in video games. Partnering with Toyota, the company announced the deployment of its Orin chips and automotive operating system for enhanced driver assistance in upcoming vehicle models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025