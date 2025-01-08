Meta's Bold Shift: Ending Fact-Checking and Embracing Free Speech

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, has announced the end of its U.S. fact-checking program. This decision is part of a significant alteration aimed at loosening restrictions on contentious discussions, showcasing CEO Mark Zuckerberg's push for more free expression as U.S. political dynamics shift.

The change arrives as Meta elevates key personnel linked to conservative politics, including Republican policy executive Joel Kaplan and UFC CEO Dana White, a known ally of Donald Trump, to influential positions. Zuckerberg's approach mirrors strategies by Elon Musk's X, focusing on community-driven fact-checking to address misinformation.

Meta's pivot has sparked varied reactions, with criticism from fact-checking partners and concern over content moderation's future. Meanwhile, Meta will implement 'Community Notes' for user-driven content vetting, highlighting a move from traditional moderation towards community engagement. However, plans are U.S.-centric, leaving international policies unchanged for now, especially in regions with stricter regulatory environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)