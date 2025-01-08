Meta Overhauls Content Policies Amid Political Pressure

Meta Platforms, the social media giant, announced the termination of its U.S. fact-checking program while easing controls on hot-button issues like immigration and gender identity. This move appears motivated by efforts to repair relations with conservatives as former President Trump nears a second term.

The changes will impact Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, platforms that collectively boast over 3 billion global users. This decision has sparked surprise and concern among fact-checking organizations, who argue it undermines efforts to provide accurate information and combat misinformation.

In place of formal fact-checking, Meta is adopting a 'Community Notes' system similar to that of Musk's X, focusing on flagging high-severity violations. The shift has drawn criticism for prioritizing political appeasement over sound policy, raising questions about the future efficacy of content moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)