Meta Overhauls Content Policies Amid Political Pressure
Meta Platforms is ending its U.S. fact-checking initiative and easing restrictions on controversial topics like immigration and gender identity, aiming to prioritize free speech. This change has prompted reactions from partners and raises concerns about the future of content moderation, particularly in the face of political influence.
Meta Platforms, the social media giant, announced the termination of its U.S. fact-checking program while easing controls on hot-button issues like immigration and gender identity. This move appears motivated by efforts to repair relations with conservatives as former President Trump nears a second term.
The changes will impact Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, platforms that collectively boast over 3 billion global users. This decision has sparked surprise and concern among fact-checking organizations, who argue it undermines efforts to provide accurate information and combat misinformation.
In place of formal fact-checking, Meta is adopting a 'Community Notes' system similar to that of Musk's X, focusing on flagging high-severity violations. The shift has drawn criticism for prioritizing political appeasement over sound policy, raising questions about the future efficacy of content moderation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
