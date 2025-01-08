Left Menu

Data Breach at U.N. Aviation Agency: Recruitment Records Exposed

The U.N. aviation agency ICAO experienced a data security incident where over 42,000 recruitment application records were allegedly released. The breach does not impact aviation safety or security systems. The threat actor, identified as Natohub, is linked to the leak, according to ICAO sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 05:18 IST
Data Breach at U.N. Aviation Agency: Recruitment Records Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) confirmed on Tuesday that a data security incident has occurred, involving the alleged leak of 42,000 recruitment application records spanning from April 2016 to July 2024.

The source of the breach is attributed to a threat actor known as Natohub. However, ICAO assures that the leaked data is confined to recruitment information and does not compromise any of the systems related to aviation safety or security, a critical point emphasized in their response to Reuters.

Despite the breach, aviation operations remain unaffected, according to Allison Lampert's report from Montreal, with edits provided by Sonali Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025