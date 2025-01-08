Data Breach at U.N. Aviation Agency: Recruitment Records Exposed

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) confirmed on Tuesday that a data security incident has occurred, involving the alleged leak of 42,000 recruitment application records spanning from April 2016 to July 2024.

The source of the breach is attributed to a threat actor known as Natohub. However, ICAO assures that the leaked data is confined to recruitment information and does not compromise any of the systems related to aviation safety or security, a critical point emphasized in their response to Reuters.

Despite the breach, aviation operations remain unaffected, according to Allison Lampert's report from Montreal, with edits provided by Sonali Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)