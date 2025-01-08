Left Menu

Acies Shines as a Top Innovator at ET Now Best Brands 2024

Acies has been recognized as one of ET Now's Best Brands for 2024. The honor highlights Acies' commitment to innovation and its ability to drive business transformation through no-code enterprise applications and advisory services. The award reflects the firm's success in delivering impactful, technology-driven solutions.

Acies has proudly secured a spot among ET Now's Best Brands for 2024, an accolade that underscores the company's commitment to innovation and transforming businesses worldwide.

The recognition came during the ET Now Best Brands Conclave at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate pioneering brands. Acies stood out for its strategic blend of no-code enterprise applications and advisory services.

CEO Muzammil Patel emphasized the importance of leveraging technology for business advantage, while key executives highlighted the role of Acies' solutions in fostering adaptability and measurable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

