AI Revolution: Microsoft and IndiaAI Join Forces to Train Millions

Microsoft partners with IndiaAI to train 5 lakh individuals in AI by 2026. The agreement involves a USD 3 billion investment for enhancing AI infrastructure and human capital in India. Key initiatives include setting up AI Productivity Labs, AI Catalysts, and supporting AI startups with resources and mentorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant collaborative effort, Microsoft has joined hands with India's government-backed initiative, IndiaAI, to train 500,000 individuals in the intricacies of artificial intelligence by 2026.

Microsoft's investment, to the tune of USD 3 billion, is set to turbocharge the technological landscape, focusing on infrastructure and the cultivation of human capital across India.

Central to this alliance are the AI Productivity Labs, AI Catalysts, and Microsoft's Founders Hub program, which together aim to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation from grassroots to a nationwide scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

