AI Revolution: Microsoft and IndiaAI Join Forces to Train Millions

In a significant collaborative effort, Microsoft has joined hands with India's government-backed initiative, IndiaAI, to train 500,000 individuals in the intricacies of artificial intelligence by 2026.

Microsoft's investment, to the tune of USD 3 billion, is set to turbocharge the technological landscape, focusing on infrastructure and the cultivation of human capital across India.

Central to this alliance are the AI Productivity Labs, AI Catalysts, and Microsoft's Founders Hub program, which together aim to empower entrepreneurs and foster innovation from grassroots to a nationwide scale.

