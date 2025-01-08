Left Menu

EU Court Orders Damages for GDPR Breach in Landmark Ruling

The EU General Court has for the first time ruled that the European Commission must pay damages for breaching its data protection regulations. A German citizen received 400 euros after his data was improperly transferred to the US via a Facebook login, violating GDPR rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:06 IST
EU Court Orders Damages for GDPR Breach in Landmark Ruling

In a landmark decision, the EU General Court has ruled that the European Commission must compensate a German citizen for failing to adhere to its stringent data protection regulations.

The court found that the Commission improperly transferred the citizen's personal data to the United States without adequate safeguards, resulting in a 400-euro fine against the body. The individual had registered for a conference using the 'Sign in with Facebook' option on the EU's login page, which inadvertently sent his IP address to Meta Platforms, violating EU data protection laws.

A spokesperson for the Commission acknowledged the court's ruling, stating that the body would undertake a detailed review of the judgment and its potential implications. Renowned as one of the strictest data privacy regulations worldwide, the GDPR has led to substantial fines for major corporations, including Klarna, Meta, and LinkedIn, for compliance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025