Hacker Claims Massive Data Breach at Gravy Analytics

A mysterious hacker has purportedly executed a significant data breach at Gravy Analytics, a premier location tracking firm. The claim was circulated online with screenshots, suggesting a large data theft, although details remain scarce. The breach was reportedly posted on XSS, a platform frequented by cybercriminals.

Attempts to reach Gravy Analytics and Unacast, which merged in 2023, have been futile. Gravy's website is down, with calls unreturned and press emails to Unacast bouncing back. An expert has confirmed the legitimacy of the 1.4GB data leak, finding passwords and GPS coordinates among the disclosed information.

The hack comes amid heightened scrutiny from U.S. regulators on data brokers. The Federal Trade Commission had previously settled with Gravy for misleading practices involving location data. The FTC has not commented on the breach, but concerns over targeted advertising and data exposure are mounting.

(With inputs from agencies.)