Left Menu

Meta Reverses Course: Fact-Checking Abandoned for 'Community Notes'

Meta has decided to end its independent fact-checking program, removing the initiative that helped curb misinformation on its platforms. Instead, a 'community notes' model will be adopted, relying on user contributions to add context to posts. This shift raises concerns about combating misinformation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:46 IST
Meta Reverses Course: Fact-Checking Abandoned for 'Community Notes'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Meta has announced a significant shift in policy by terminating its fact-checking program, which was initially established to counter misinformation on its platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The move comes after Mark Zuckerberg expressed concerns over excessive censorship, advocating for a return to promoting free expression.

Replacing professional fact-checkers with a 'community notes' model has sparked criticism and apprehension about the future of misinformation control online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025