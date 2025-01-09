Meta Reverses Course: Fact-Checking Abandoned for 'Community Notes'

Meta has announced a significant shift in policy by terminating its fact-checking program, which was initially established to counter misinformation on its platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The move comes after Mark Zuckerberg expressed concerns over excessive censorship, advocating for a return to promoting free expression.

Replacing professional fact-checkers with a 'community notes' model has sparked criticism and apprehension about the future of misinformation control online.

