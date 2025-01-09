Meta Reverses Course: Fact-Checking Abandoned for 'Community Notes'
Meta has decided to end its independent fact-checking program, removing the initiative that helped curb misinformation on its platforms. Instead, a 'community notes' model will be adopted, relying on user contributions to add context to posts. This shift raises concerns about combating misinformation effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:46 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Meta has announced a significant shift in policy by terminating its fact-checking program, which was initially established to counter misinformation on its platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
The move comes after Mark Zuckerberg expressed concerns over excessive censorship, advocating for a return to promoting free expression.
Replacing professional fact-checkers with a 'community notes' model has sparked criticism and apprehension about the future of misinformation control online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement