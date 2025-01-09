Hettich's Remarkable Advertising Success on Quora

Hettich, renowned for its state-of-the-art furniture fittings, built-in appliances, and door hardware, celebrated a triumphant advertising campaign on Quora. The initiative aimed at boosting brand recognition and user engagement by showcasing their pioneering products to homeowners, interior designers, architects, and builders.

By utilizing Quora's precise advertising capabilities, Hettich targeted users passionate about home design who seek high-quality solutions. The campaign's impact was evident in its stellar results, including a 44.55% view-through rate and 18,598 clicks from over 1 million views, significantly boosting the company's exposure.

Aditya Jalgaonkar, AGM-Marketing of Hettich India, highlighted the importance of storytelling in breaking through advertising noise, while Gurmit Singh of Quora emphasized the campaign's success in connecting brands with their audiences. Hettich's partnership with Quora underscores the potential of strategic advertising in engaging potential customers effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)