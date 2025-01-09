Left Menu

Hettich's Remarkable Advertising Success on Quora

Hettich, a leading manufacturer in furniture solutions, has seen impressive results from its advertising campaign on Quora. By targeting demographics interested in home improvement, the campaign achieved a 44.55% view-through rate and over 18,000 clicks, enhancing brand awareness and engagement significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:51 IST
Hettich's Remarkable Advertising Success on Quora
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Hettich, renowned for its state-of-the-art furniture fittings, built-in appliances, and door hardware, celebrated a triumphant advertising campaign on Quora. The initiative aimed at boosting brand recognition and user engagement by showcasing their pioneering products to homeowners, interior designers, architects, and builders.

By utilizing Quora's precise advertising capabilities, Hettich targeted users passionate about home design who seek high-quality solutions. The campaign's impact was evident in its stellar results, including a 44.55% view-through rate and 18,598 clicks from over 1 million views, significantly boosting the company's exposure.

Aditya Jalgaonkar, AGM-Marketing of Hettich India, highlighted the importance of storytelling in breaking through advertising noise, while Gurmit Singh of Quora emphasized the campaign's success in connecting brands with their audiences. Hettich's partnership with Quora underscores the potential of strategic advertising in engaging potential customers effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025