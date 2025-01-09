Left Menu

BitRaser Achieves World-Class NPS for Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

BitRaser proudly announces attaining a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70.4%, showcasing its commitment to customer satisfaction. Known for excellent technical support and tailored data erasure solutions, BitRaser caters to diverse industries, ensuring compliance and empowering sustainable practices through secure and efficient data management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-01-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 12:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BitRaser, the global leader in data erasure solutions, has achieved a remarkable Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70.4%. This achievement highlights the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and innovative data management practices.

Founded on robust technical support and expert resolution services, BitRaser offers seamless assistance via various communication channels. Its bespoke solutions cater to corporate compliance and security needs, serving IT asset managers and managed service providers alike.

As part of Stellar, BitRaser continues to advance its software offerings, adhering to international standards and empowering sustainable tech practices. This aligns with its commitment to data security, compliance, and pioneering a circular economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

