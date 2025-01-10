Left Menu

Ukraine Secures First Tranche of EU's ERA Loan

Ukraine has received a 3 billion euro tranche as part of the European Union's portion of the ERA loan agreed upon by the G7 countries. The funds, secured through profits from frozen Russian assets, mark the initial disbursement of the loan, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's financial landscape takes a pivotal turn as it receives the first 3 billion euro installment from the European Union's ERA loan, a significant component of the support package endorsed by the G7 nations.

This inaugural tranche, sourced from profits gained from frozen Russian assets, highlights an innovative approach to international funding due to geopolitical scenarios.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the milestone on Friday via the Telegram app, marking a crucial financial lifeline for the nation amid ongoing challenges.

