ISRO's Pioneering Step Towards In-Space Docking

ISRO announced a key advance in its Space Docking Experiment on Sunday, successfully maneuvering two satellites to within three metres of each other for an initial trial attempt. This move marks a significant step forward in the project aimed at honing India's in-space docking capabilities.

The space agency stated that the docking process would proceed after further analysis of the gathered data. The experiment encountered previous delays, missing its slated dates on January 7 and January 9, following its launch on December 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota via the PSLV C60 rocket.

The two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), with a combined weight of 440 kilogrammes, were successfully placed into a 475-kilometre orbit. The SpaDeX project, crucial for future missions like the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, promises to elevate India to the ranks of nations mastering intricate in-space docking technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)