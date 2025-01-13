Cornerstone Robotics Secures $70M for Global Expansion
Cornerstone Robotics, a leader in surgical robotics, raised $70 million in Series C financing to enhance product development and global expansion. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the funding will aid commercialization efforts, expand clinical trials, and secure regulatory approvals, marking a pivotal step in revolutionizing global healthcare accessibility.
Cornerstone Robotics, an innovative force in surgical robotics, has successfully raised over $70 million in Series C financing. The funding round was led by EQT, with participation from various notable investors like Qiming Venture Partners and others.
This capital infusion supports Cornerstone's mission to advance the commercialization of their surgical robotics products, conduct essential clinical trials, achieve regulatory approvals, and promote global adoption of advanced robotic surgical solutions.
Established in 2019, Cornerstone Robotics is committed to transforming healthcare accessibility worldwide. With recent developments, including China's NMPA approval for its Sentire system, the company is on track for international growth and innovation in the intelligent healthcare sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ultraviolette Gears Up for Global Expansion
Reliance Industries' Bold Pivot: From Oil Dominance to Healthcare Innovations
Air India's Ambitious Flight Toward Global Expansion
Funskool India Appoints K A Shabir as CEO to Drive Global Expansion
Weimai Secures $27.3M to Boost Full-Cycle Healthcare Innovation in China