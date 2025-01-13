Cornerstone Robotics Secures $70M for Global Expansion

Cornerstone Robotics, an innovative force in surgical robotics, has successfully raised over $70 million in Series C financing. The funding round was led by EQT, with participation from various notable investors like Qiming Venture Partners and others.

This capital infusion supports Cornerstone's mission to advance the commercialization of their surgical robotics products, conduct essential clinical trials, achieve regulatory approvals, and promote global adoption of advanced robotic surgical solutions.

Established in 2019, Cornerstone Robotics is committed to transforming healthcare accessibility worldwide. With recent developments, including China's NMPA approval for its Sentire system, the company is on track for international growth and innovation in the intelligent healthcare sector.

