Trump Blocks Nippon Steel Bid: National Pride Over Global Expansion
President Trump opposed a foreign takeover of U.S. Steel, impacting Nippon Steel's $15 billion bid. The deal hit obstacles after both Trump and Biden expressed national security concerns, leading to a legal challenge from the parties involved.
Updated: 14-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:23 IST
The geopolitical tug-of-war over U.S. Steel intensified, as President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to a foreign takeover of the iconic American company.
On Sunday, Trump dismissed the notion of Japan's Nippon Steel acquiring U.S. Steel, mirroring earlier comments that cast doubt on the $15 billion deal and sent stock prices plummeting by 7%.
Despite collaborative efforts from both companies to engage the Trump administration, the acquisition continues facing resistance, notably from Biden, whose 2025 national security block prompted a lawsuit alleging an unfair review process.
