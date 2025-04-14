Trump Blocks Nippon Steel Bid: National Pride Over Global Expansion

The geopolitical tug-of-war over U.S. Steel intensified, as President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to a foreign takeover of the iconic American company.

On Sunday, Trump dismissed the notion of Japan's Nippon Steel acquiring U.S. Steel, mirroring earlier comments that cast doubt on the $15 billion deal and sent stock prices plummeting by 7%.

Despite collaborative efforts from both companies to engage the Trump administration, the acquisition continues facing resistance, notably from Biden, whose 2025 national security block prompted a lawsuit alleging an unfair review process.

