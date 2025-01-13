Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn: A New Era in Space Launch

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is preparing for the New Glenn rocket's inaugural launch, marking a significant step towards competing with SpaceX. The launch, following a decade of development, aims to reach orbit and land its booster. The mission holds contracts worth billions and showcases advanced propulsion technology.

Updated: 13-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:34 IST
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is gearing up for the inaugural launch of its New Glenn rocket, a crucial milestone towards rivaling SpaceX in the satellite launch market. The liftoff from Florida on Monday symbolizes a significant step forward in commercial space exploration.

The towering New Glenn, standing 30 stories tall, is set for launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Fueled by methane and liquid oxygen, its first mission includes attempting to land the booster on a seafaring barge, a decade after the project's inception. Blue Origin's goal is to carve a niche in national security and satellite servicing.

Facing long-standing delays, New Glenn's development accelerated under the leadership of Dave Limp. The rocket, promising twice the power of SpaceX's Falcon 9, boasts launch contracts worth billions. Landing the booster would underscore Blue Origin's competitive edge in the aerospace sector, although Bezos acknowledges the challenges of a first-flight success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

