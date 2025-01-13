Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Rocket Launch Amid Last-Minute Issues
Blue Origin postponed the first launch of its New Glenn rocket due to late-stage vehicle issues. The rocket, competing with SpaceX, was set for liftoff from Florida but experienced anomalies near launch time. A new launch attempt will depend on resolving the technical problems encountered.
Blue Origin called off the first launch of its New Glenn rocket early Monday due to last-minute vehicle issues. The ambitious mission aimed to propel the 30-story-tall rocket into Earth orbit to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch market.
Initially scheduled for a 1:00 am ET liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the launch faced repeated delays. Company spokespersons noted several anomalies as countdown progressed, ultimately leading to the decision to halt due to a vehicle subsystem issue.
The setback means the delay could extend beyond 24 hours as the company investigates the complications for this significant high-stakes mission. Further announcement on the next launch attempt is awaited as Blue Origin examines the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)