Blue Origin Delays New Glenn Rocket Launch Amid Last-Minute Issues

Blue Origin postponed the first launch of its New Glenn rocket due to late-stage vehicle issues. The rocket, competing with SpaceX, was set for liftoff from Florida but experienced anomalies near launch time. A new launch attempt will depend on resolving the technical problems encountered.

Updated: 13-01-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:54 IST
Blue Origin called off the first launch of its New Glenn rocket early Monday due to last-minute vehicle issues. The ambitious mission aimed to propel the 30-story-tall rocket into Earth orbit to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch market.

Initially scheduled for a 1:00 am ET liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the launch faced repeated delays. Company spokespersons noted several anomalies as countdown progressed, ultimately leading to the decision to halt due to a vehicle subsystem issue.

The setback means the delay could extend beyond 24 hours as the company investigates the complications for this significant high-stakes mission. Further announcement on the next launch attempt is awaited as Blue Origin examines the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

