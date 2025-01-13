Left Menu

Innovative Partnership Turbocharges EV Ownership in India

Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited partners with JSW MG Motor India to offer finance solutions for the Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) ownership program, aimed at boosting electric vehicle (EV) adoption. This collaboration seeks to lower acquisition costs and enhance financing flexibility for EV customers, promoting increased EV sales in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:03 IST
Innovative Partnership Turbocharges EV Ownership in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, Haryana - In a significant collaboration, Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) has joined hands with JSW MG Motor India to support its Battery-As-A-Service (BaaS) program aimed at electric vehicle (EV) customers. This initiative positions KMPL as one of the frontrunners in auto financing of the BaaS model, providing financial backing to facilitate easier EV ownership.

The BaaS model, unveiled in September 2024, offers a flexible and cost-effective ownership experience by separating the battery costs from the vehicle. This innovative model has not only piqued consumer interest but has also led to a marked increase in EV adoption, prompting KMPL's involvement to further financial solutions for prospective buyers.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the commitment to enhancing consumer experiences and expanding the reach of the BaaS model through strategic finance partnerships. Vyomesh Kapasi, Managing Director & CEO of KMPL, expressed confidence that this partnership will bolster the EV financing ecosystem in India, fostering the swift adoption of electric vehicles through customer-friendly finance products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025