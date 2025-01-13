Triumphant Trials: India's Nag Mk-2 Missile Ready for Induction

India continues to advance its defence capabilities with the successful field evaluation of the Nag Mk-2, an indigenously developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile. Recent trials at Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range showcased the missile's precision in striking targets across varied distances.

Conducted in the presence of senior Army officers, these evaluations affirmed the readiness of the Nag Mk-2 for service. The missile system proved effective in three critical field trials, validating its operational range and accuracy.

The Defence Ministry announced that the weapon system is now prepared for integration into the Indian Army's arsenal, earning congratulations from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in achieving this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)