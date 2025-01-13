Left Menu

Triumphant Trials: India's Nag Mk-2 Missile Ready for Induction

India has successfully completed field evaluations of its third-generation anti-tank guided missile, Nag Mk-2. The trials, held in Rajasthan, confirmed the missile's accuracy and readiness for induction into the Indian Army as part of a comprehensive weapon system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:46 IST
Triumphant Trials: India's Nag Mk-2 Missile Ready for Induction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India continues to advance its defence capabilities with the successful field evaluation of the Nag Mk-2, an indigenously developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile. Recent trials at Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range showcased the missile's precision in striking targets across varied distances.

Conducted in the presence of senior Army officers, these evaluations affirmed the readiness of the Nag Mk-2 for service. The missile system proved effective in three critical field trials, validating its operational range and accuracy.

The Defence Ministry announced that the weapon system is now prepared for integration into the Indian Army's arsenal, earning congratulations from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in achieving this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025